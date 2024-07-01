Rajasthan Shocking Video: Woman Hypnotized, Robbed Of Gold Worth ₹4 Lakhs In Broad Daylight On Udaipur Street

A shocking incident has come to light in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where a woman returning after delivering tiffin to her husband was hypnotised and robbed. According to reports, gold worth 4.5 lakhs, a mobile phone, and cash were stolen from the woman last Friday in the Surajpol police station area of the city.

CCTV footage of the entire incident has gone viral, showing the woman surprisingly following the instructions of the thugs for about seven minutes.

Then thugs sprayed a liquid on the woman's hand, causing her to lose consciousness. The police are now searching for the criminals involved.

The victim, identified as Rekha Jain, was robbed in broad daylight. She recounted that she was returning home after delivering tiffin to her husband and had gone to Delhi Gate crossing to buy grocery items when two individuals stopped her.

They asked if she had ever been to Mathura, to which she replied no. They then asked which god she believed in, and she said she believed in Lord Mahavir Swami. After this, Rekha lost her senses and handed over her belongings to the thugs.

उदयपुर में गजब मामला हुआ जहां बताया जा रहा है कि बीच बाजार में एक महिला को हिप्नोटाइज कर लूटा गया.



महिला से साढ़े 4 लाख का सोना समेत मोबाइल और कैश ठग ले गए. महिला ने करीब 7 मिनट दोनों ठगों से बात की और इसके बाद आश्चर्यजनक तरीके से वही करती रही जो ठग कहते रहे.



दो लोगों ने… pic.twitter.com/DhD60mP44v — Avdhesh Pareek (@Zinda_Avdhesh) June 30, 2024

According to the police, the fraud took place on Friday afternoon when Rekha was returning home. She had gone to a shop in Hathipol to give tiffin to her husband, Deepak, and was returning home when the crime occurred outside a watch shop near Delhi Gate intersection.

Rekha described how the two men stopped her, asked her some questions, and inquired about her religious beliefs. When she mentioned Lord Mahavir Swami, she took out 50 rupees from her purse and gave it to them, thinking it was for a religious cause. One of the thugs took the 50-rupee note from her hand, and the other thug placed the note back in her hand. In just a few seconds, Rekha lost consciousness and followed their instructions.

Rekha's husband, Deepak, said that when his wife regained consciousness, she told him about the liquid sprayed on her hands and head. During the conversation, one of the thugs repeatedly touched the feet of the other, calling him their guru. The details provided by Rekha to the police were corroborated by the CCTV footage.