Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Killed After Man Runs Over Her And Friend In Jaipur; Horrific Visuals Surface

Woman Killed After Man Runs Over Her And Friend In Jaipur; Horrific Visuals Surface | Twitter

Jaipur, December 27: A woman was killed and her friend was severely injured when a man allegedly hit them with his car after a heated exchange in a hotel in Jaipur's Jawahar Circle area early Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place outside a hotel

The station house officer of the local police station, Dalbeer Singh on Wednesday said, "The incident took place outside a hotel located on Girdhar Marg in the Jawahar Circle police station area in Jaipur at around 5:30 am and 6 am on Tuesday. An attempt was made to crush a young man and a girl outside the hotel with a car. In which the girl lost her life and a young man got injured."

The station house officer said that the accused was absconding. The victims have been identified as Rajkumar and Uma Suthar. The accused has been identified as Mangesh.

Mangesh was also having drinks with his girlfriend

"The accused, Mangesh, was also having drinks with his girlfriend there. After some time, they started passing comments on Uma. When Rajkumar objected, Mangesh said he already knew him," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Mangesh and his girlfriend also came there and started a row with them in front of the hotel. As the fight escalated, Mangesh left but soon returned in his car and drove over Rajkumar and Uma, he added.

The police are examining CCTV footage

A case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the accused. The police are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Further investigation is underway.