 Rajasthan Shocker: Elderly Couple Dies By Suicide In Nagaur After Being Tortured, Assaulted By Children For Property; Visuals Surface
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

Rajasthan: A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Nagaur, where a 70-year-old man, Hazariram Bishnoi, and his 68-year-old wife, Chawali Devi, allegedly took their own lives by jumping into a water tank at their home. A suicide note was found pasted on a wall, detailing the alleged abuse and mistreatment they endured from their own children, who they claimed were trying to seize their property.

The note reportedly revealed that the couple had been physically assaulted multiple times by their two sons and their daughters-in-law. They also alleged that their children had stopped providing them with food and issued threats to kill them if they spoke out or lodged a complaint.

Elderly Parents Assaulted By Sons

According to the couple, one of their sons, Rajendra, had beaten them three times, while their other son, Sunil, assaulted them twice. Their daughters, Manju and Sunita, along with some relatives, were also named in the note, as reported by NDTV.

The couple's children, according to the note, were driven by a desire to take over the property and had already managed to transfer the ownership of three plots and a car through deceit. The note detailed how Rajendra, along with Manju and Sunita, transferred the car into their names, while Sunil and his wife Anita took over a house in Karni Colony.

Food Resfused To Elderly Couple

Despite having taken their property, the children allegedly refused to provide food for the elderly couple. In one chilling phone conversation, Sunil reportedly told his parents, "Take a bowl, beg for food. I will not give you food. If you tell anyone, I will kill you."

On Thursday, police received information about the couple’s disappearance. Upon searching their home, police found the bodies inside the water tank. A suicide note was recovered, and the police have launched an investigation. Forensic teams collected evidence, and CCTV footage from inside the house is being reviewed. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem.

Probe Launched To Investigate All Angles

Nagaur Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas confirmed the details of the case and stated that they are investigating all angles, including a memorandum submitted by Sunil earlier, where he claimed his parents had threatened to frame their children in a suicide case. Local police suspect the couple died on Tuesday and are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

