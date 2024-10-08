Delhi: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide, Sister Alleges Torture At Hands Of Brother & Sister-In-Law

Representational Image

In a heartbreaking incident, a 14-year-old girl in Delhi Keshav Puram allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday (October 8) leaving behind a suicide note.

The girl was a student of class 8 and lived in a rented house along with her brother and sister-in-law. The deceased girl's elder sister has alleged that the girl was fed up of the everyday fights and claimed that the brother and his wife would beat up the girl regularly.

Reports also claimed that the girl before hanging herself called up her brother-in-law (sister's husband) and told him that she was going to end her life.

The Keshav Puram Thana police visited the spot and found the girl's body hanging to the fan's ceiling. After taking down the body, police filed a case and is investigating the matter.

A disturbing image of the girl hanging to the fan's ceiling surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Disclaimer: The below visual could be disturbing for some readers. Viewer's discretion advised.

While the actual reason behind the extreme step taken by the girl remains a matter of investigation, another young life lost because of a suspected suicide is a matter of concern. Though the government runs several inititiaves like Suicide Hotlines & Crisis Helpline numbers, a lot of lives continue to be lost due to suicides.