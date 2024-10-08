 Delhi: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide, Sister Alleges Torture At Hands Of Brother & Sister-In-Law
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide, Sister Alleges Torture At Hands Of Brother & Sister-In-Law

Delhi: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide, Sister Alleges Torture At Hands Of Brother & Sister-In-Law

Reports also claimed that the girl before hanging herself called up her brother-in-law (sister's husband) and told him that she was going to end her life.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

In a heartbreaking incident, a 14-year-old girl in Delhi Keshav Puram allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday (October 8) leaving behind a suicide note.

The girl was a student of class 8 and lived in a rented house along with her brother and sister-in-law. The deceased girl's elder sister has alleged that the girl was fed up of the everyday fights and claimed that the brother and his wife would beat up the girl regularly.

Reports also claimed that the girl before hanging herself called up her brother-in-law (sister's husband) and told him that she was going to end her life.

The Keshav Puram Thana police visited the spot and found the girl's body hanging to the fan's ceiling. After taking down the body, police filed a case and is investigating the matter.

FPJ Shorts
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent
KCET Counselling 2024: Second Extended Round Final Seat Allotment Result To NOT Be Out Today, Check Official Notice Inside
KCET Counselling 2024: Second Extended Round Final Seat Allotment Result To NOT Be Out Today, Check Official Notice Inside

A disturbing image of the girl hanging to the fan's ceiling surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Disclaimer: The below visual could be disturbing for some readers. Viewer's discretion advised.

Read Also
Actress Vardhini Yallarematt's 25-Year-Old Lover Dies By Suicide At Her Bengaluru Home, Family...
article-image

While the actual reason behind the extreme step taken by the girl remains a matter of investigation, another young life lost because of a suspected suicide is a matter of concern. Though the government runs several inititiaves like Suicide Hotlines & Crisis Helpline numbers, a lot of lives continue to be lost due to suicides.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide, Sister Alleges Torture At Hands Of Brother & Sister-In-Law

Delhi: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide, Sister Alleges Torture At Hands Of Brother & Sister-In-Law

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit Taj Mahal

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit Taj Mahal

J&K Election Results 2024: 5 Reasons That Led To JKNC-Congress Alliance's Victory In UT

J&K Election Results 2024: 5 Reasons That Led To JKNC-Congress Alliance's Victory In UT

Haryana Election Results 2024: Independent Candidate Savitri Jindal Wins Hisar Assembly Seat By A...

Haryana Election Results 2024: Independent Candidate Savitri Jindal Wins Hisar Assembly Seat By A...

Haryana Election Results 2024: What Went Wrong For Congress, And Right For BJP

Haryana Election Results 2024: What Went Wrong For Congress, And Right For BJP