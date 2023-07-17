Rajasthan Shocker: 4 Arrested After Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Boyfriend Assaulted In Jodhpur | Representative Image

Rajasthan: In a disturbing incident from Rajasthan, a minor Dalit girl was brutally gang-raped in front of her boyfriend by three college students in Jodhpur. The horrifying attack took place on Sunday. The police acted swiftly, apprehending the three accused culprits within hours of the crime.

Details On The Horrifying Incident

The victim, a teenage girl, and her boyfriend had reportedly eloped from Ajmer and arrived in Jodhpur on Saturday. Seeking accommodation, they approached a guest house, only to encounter harassment from the caretaker. It was then that the accused, identified as Samandar Singh, Dharampal Singh, and Bhatam Singh approached the couple, offering food and assistance to find them a place to stay.

In the early hours of Sunday, the accused lured the couple to the hockey ground at the old campus of Jai Narayan Vyas University (JNVU) under the pretence of taking them to the railway station. However, the trio had some ill intentions in mind. They attacked the girl's boyfriend and then took turns in sexually assaulting the minor girl in a horrifying gang rape.

Police Act Swiftly to Apprehend the Culprits

The girl's boyfriend sought help from morning walkers on campus, who promptly alerted the police. Responding with urgency, the authorities launched a search operation using CCTV footage, a dog squad and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

Within three hours, the police tracked down the accused to a house in Ganeshpura of Jodhpur. In an attempt to evade arrest, the attackers tried to flee but sustained injuries in the process. The guest house caretaker, who allegedly harassed the girl, was also arrested for his role in the tragic sequence of events.

Outrage and Political Fallout

The shocking incident has triggered outrage across the state, with opposition parties targeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and demanding stringent action against the culprits. The accused were reportedly associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). However, the ABVP has vehemently denied any links to the perpetrators.

Chief Minister Gehlot has responded to the political accusations, stating that the government will ensure the harshest punishment for the guilty to secure justice for the victim.

Protests Planned by NSUI Against ABVP

As politics intensify over the incident, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) announced plans to submit a petition to the governor in protest against the ABVP.

