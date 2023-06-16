Rajasthan Shocker! Man Held For Assaulting 40 Minor Girls, Circulating Mother-In-Law's Explicit Photos

Twitter

Jodhpur: The Barmer district police in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur have arrested a man involved in a sexual assault case that has left the local community in disbelief.

The accused, hailing from Barmer, has been accused of sexually assaulting and blackmailing more than 40 minors and women by creating explicit photos and videos.

As per news reports, he even targeted his mother-in-law, editing and circulating explicit photos and videos of her. This revelation led to the cancellation of the suspect's engagement. The accused identified as Mukesh Kumar Damami, was apprehended by the police recently.

Kumar, who worked as a drummer in wedding ceremonies in Barmer, allegedly approached women during these events, increasing proximity with them.

After that, he blackmailed them by threatening to edit and circulate their intimate photos and videos.

It is reported that due to this, one minor and her mother committed suicide. Following this incident, the police took immediate action and arrested the accused individual, who is currently in police custody.

During the interrogation, several shocking details emerged that left the police astonished.

Explicit photos and videos stored on pen drive

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by a victim at the Samdari Police Station on June 6. The victim revealed that explicit photos and videos of village women and underage girls had been circulating for the past two months. Based on the complaint, the victim accused Kumar of these acts and filed a report.

During the investigation, the police discovered that Mukesh had stored edited explicit videos and photos of several village girls and women on a pen drive.

Creating pictures through video calls

The police further revealed that Mukesh would approach women and he would engage in video calls with them, using screen recorders to capture their conversations. During these calls, he would record videos of women and young girls without their knowledge. Later, he would edit these videos and transform them into explicit content. Subsequently, he would blackmail the victims by threatening to circulate their intimate photos and videos, extorting money from them. It has also been reported that he subjected some women and girls to rape.

The police have seized explicit photos and videos of over 40 women from six villages in the area under their jurisdiction. As it stands, the police are interrogating the suspect under the provisions of the POCSO Act.