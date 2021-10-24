Rajasthan: School clerk appears as dummy candidate, held

The Jaipur police have arrested a government school clerk who had come from Jalor to appear as a dummy candidate in the Patwar exam at Jaipur. Two others have been arrested in Udaipur and Jodhpur.

Patwar exam was held in Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday and despite the internet shut down in 10 major districts including Jaipur the police could not stop cheating and dummy candidates.

The police told that the dummy candidate arrested in Jaipur is Sunil Godara who is a lower division clerk in a government school in Jalor district. He had come to appear for a candidate of Dausa district in Jaipur. DCP Harendra Mahawar told that police had input about this and based on this we raided an examination centre where Godara had come to appear in the name of Bhupendra Meena. DCP told that the dialects of Dausa and Jalor are different so Godara was taken into custody and arrested after an investigation. Police have also arrested his brother Omprakash who was a mediator in this deal.

One more dummy candidate Suresh was arrested in Jodhpur who was appearing in the name of Manish. Both are from Barmer and are friends. Police told that Suresh was given Rs 20,000 to appear as a dummy candidate.

The third dummy candidate was arrested in Udaipur. The accused is Dinesh who is from Jalor and had come to Udaipur to appear as the dummy candidate for Nemaram Jat. Police told that Dinesh is good in studies and the deal was done through a gang involved in this. The police is investigating the matter.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 09:15 PM IST