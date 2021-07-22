Rajasthan: Saffron flag torn down in presence of MLA Ramkesh Meena in Jaipur; watch video

Jaipur: A saffron flag was torn down in Jaipur. The matter has turned into a controversy as this was done in the presence of an independent MLA supporting Congress. The video of the incident is getting viral and BJP has said that this is an act to provoke the people by the MLA.

The incident took place at Amagarh fort in Jaipur where a saffron flag was recently placed. The independent MLA Ramkesh Meena and his supporters opposed it and torn down the flag on Wednesday.

The MLA said to the media that the Amagargh fort is a historic monument of the Meena community. Some anti-social elements had tried to tamper the history of the Meena community by placing a saffron flag here.

In the meantime, the BJP has termed it an act of provocation. The leader of opposition Gulab Chand Katria said that MLA has no right to hurt the sentiments of the people. If there is some dispute then it should be sorted out by the administration. This is an act of provocation by an MLA, he said.

