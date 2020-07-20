Rajasthan Row: Gehlot launches most vicious attack ever on Pilot; calls him useless, incompetent

Referring to Pilot’s statements and behaviour with party workers Gehlot said, “I have not come here to sell brinjal, have not come to sell vegetables, I have come here be chief minister. Decide whom you are with. You were standing outside Ashok Gehlot’s house yesterday, you were outside C P Joshi’s room at AICC, how can I trust you. This is the kind of language he used for seven years. But due to the culture of Rajasthan no one raised demand to remove him.”

This statement attributed to Pilot clearly indicates reference to Gehlot’s community. The CM belongs to the Mali community that falls under OBC category and is quite small in number; though spread across the state. The community is traditionally cultivators of vegetables and flowers.

The chief minister went on to say, “In a short span of 10-12 years he achieved everything. This is very rate. But after that the game he played is unfortunate. This is the first time in history that a party president is involved in the felling of the government of his own party. He had the trust of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Pilot has stabbed the party in the back.”