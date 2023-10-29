 Rajasthan Road Accident: 7 Members Of Family Killed After Car Rams Into Truck On Highway In Hanumangarh; Visuals Surface
Rajasthan Road Accident: 7 Members Of Family Killed After Car Rams Into Truck On Highway In Hanumangarh; Visuals Surface

Seven members of a family were killed as their car rammed into a truck on the Hanumangarh-Sardarshahar Highway in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, said the police on Sunday.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
7 Members Of Family Killed After Car Rams Into Truck On Highway In Hanumangarh | Twitter

Hanumangarh, October 29: Seven members of a family were killed as their car rammed into a truck on the Hanumangarh-Sardarshahar Highway in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, said the police on Sunday. Two of the family members were injured in the accident, the police added.

There were a total of nine family members, including children, in the car

The incident took place late Saturday night, said police, adding after receiving the information they reached the spot. "There were a total of nine family members, including children, in the car. Seven members of a family were killed on the spot while two were injured after their car rammed into a Trolla truck- carrying cement, on the Hanumangarh-Sardarshahar highway in Hanumangarh district. The injured have been referred to Bikaner Hospital after the first-aid treatment", said Vedpal Shyoran, Circle Inspector of Police (CIP), Town Police Station (Hanumangarh).

The incident took place due to the overspeeding of the Trolla truck

Prima facie, as per the CIP, the incident took place due to the overspeeding of the Trolla truck. "The family belonged to the Naurangdesar village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary. A probe is underway", CIP Shyoran added. Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Alwar police shut minor girl's rape case claiming it was road accident; BJP raise...
article-image

