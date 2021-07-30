Rajasthan records more than 100mm rains in 5 places, red alert for Baran and Jhalawar districts. Watch video

According to the Met Office, this rainfall activity will continue for the next three days and some places will receive heavy to very heavy rain during this period.

It was earlier reported that Jaipur is set to witness a fresh spell of monsoon rains as heavy showers start to lash eastern parts of Rajasthan this week.

It being forecast that the inclement weather over northwest India is mainly due to two lingering cyclonic circulations over the region—one over Uttar Pradesh and another in Punjab. Besides, a convergence line runs from the cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab to south Gujarat across west Rajasthan, said India meteorological Department (IMD) officials. Altogether, these systems are likely to produce widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over parts of east Rajasthan from July 29 to August 1.

Meanwhile, similar weather is also forecast across the adjoining parts of north and central India for the next few days.

With agency inputs