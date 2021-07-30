Alert sounded in New Delhi as Yamuna water level nears 'danger mark' due to incessant rains

New Delhi: The Delhi administration on Friday sounded an "alert" as the water level of the Yamuna in the capital rose to 205.22 metres, precariously close to the 'danger mark' of 205.33 metres, as rains continued to pound northwest India, officials said.

The irrigation and flood control department has deployed 13 boats in different areas and put 21 others on standby.

With Haryana discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage, the Delhi Police and the East Delhi district administration have started evacuating people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna in the capital.

"These people are being shifted to shelter homes of the city government in the Yamuna Pushta area," an official said.

The water level was recorded at 205.22 at the Old Railway Bridge at 8:30 am. It was 203.74 metres at 8:30 pm on Thursday.

"The water level was 205.10 metres at 6 am and 205.17 at 7 am," the official said, adding it is likely to rise further.

A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the "warning mark" of 204.50 metres. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock, a district administration official said.