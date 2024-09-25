Rajasthan: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Successfully Tests Kavach 4.0 Safety System, Enhancing Railway Security Standards; VIDEO

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tests Kavach 4.0 safety system in Rajasthan | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant advancement for railway safety, the Railway Minister conducted seven successful tests of the Kawach system on Tuesday, traveling from Sawai Madhopur to Sumerganj Mandi section of Kota division of West Central Railways.

Union Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw travelled in a KAVACH-fitted train from Sawai Madhopur to Sumerganj Mandi for a trial to check the efficiency of automatic train protection system .@RailMinIndia #BharatKaKavach4 pic.twitter.com/Yl51tCPi6V — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 24, 2024

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a series of seven tests of the Kawach safety system on the route from Sawai Madhopur to Sumerganj Mandi section of indin railway on Tuesday. The tests demonstrated the system's efficacy in enhancing train safety and operational efficiency.

These test includes the control of train at home signal, speed regulations in the section, loop line control, emergency response, cab signalling test, level crossing gates safety and signal passing at danger.

Rajasthan: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The installation of Kavach, which is currently underway across the country, includes Kavach 4.0, which was approved by RDSO on July 16, 2024. The inspection has now been completed for some distance beyond Sawai Madhopur..." pic.twitter.com/pftqeyQUak — IANS (@ians_india) September 24, 2024

Home Signal Control: In the first test, the train was operating at 130 km/h when the Kawach system automatically stopped it at a home signal, preventing movement within 50 meters of the signal. This feature ensures that trains adhere strictly to signal protocols, minimizing the risk of accidents.

Speed Regulation: The second test focused on a permanent speed restriction of 120 km/h. Although the driver attempted to run the train at 130 km/h, the Kawach system effectively controlled the speed throughout the caution zone, allowing the train to safely return to 130 km/h once clear.

Loop Line Speed Management: During the third test, the train was again set to run at 130 km/h on a loop line. The Kawach system reduced the speed to 30 km/h, ensuring safe navigation through the area.

Emergency Response: In the fourth test, the station master reported abnormalities, prompting the Kawach system to automatically stop the train. This response showcases the system’s ability to react swiftly to potential safety threats.

Level Crossing Safety: The fifth test examined the system's response at level crossings. Despite the driver failing to use the horn, Kawach automatically activated the horn, enhancing safety measures at critical points.

Cab Signalling Visibility: The sixth test involved continuous display of the next signal aspect in the locomotive's cab, demonstrating the effectiveness of the cab signalling feature in maintaining driver awareness.

SPAD Prevention Test: The final test involved a scenario where the driver attempted to pass a red home signal. The Kawach system intervened, preventing the train from crossing the signal, thereby averting a potential incident.

"This successful execution of these tests underscores the Kawach system's potential to significantly improve railway safety. A senior railway official emphasized that such technological advancements are crucial for the protection of passengers and crew, paving the way for safer rail travel across the network. As the railway industry continues to innovate, the implementation of systems like Kawach is vital for enhancing operational reliability and safety standards.