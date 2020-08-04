Rajasthan Political Crisis: SOG drops sedition charges - what is the political significance?

Taking a U-turn, the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Rajasthan has submitted an application in the local court stating that it will drop sedition charges in three FIRs related to horse trading to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. It has asked the court to transfer the investigation to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). This, it said, is because it has been found during investigation that the matter is related to Prevention of Corruption (PC), and thus ACB should investigate.

In another matter related to the same FIRs; Rajasthan High Court will hear plea on the petition filed by Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma challenging the FIR against him by SOG on August 13. Sharma had sought investigation by NIA.

The matter was adjourned on Tuesday after special counsel Siddharth Luthra contested that the petition has been rendered infructuous as the SOG has dropped charges of Sedition and case has been transferred to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Appearing on behalf of Sharma senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi argued that false charges have been levelled and the FIR is a result of political vendetta. The matter has been placed for hearing and final disposal on August 13.

Three FIRs had been registered by the SOG on the complaint of Chief Whip for Congress Mahesh Joshi.