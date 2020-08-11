Rajasthan Political Crisis: BJP postpones Tuesday's MLA meeting to August 13

This was communicated to the legislators by leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria. The communication read, “There has been an amendment in the schedule for the legislators meeting that was to be held at Hotel Crown Plaza on 11 August at 4 pm. It will now be held at the state BJP office on 13 August at 11 am.”

However, senior leaders including Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Tomar, National Vice President and state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, National Joint Secretary V Satish, and P Murlidhar Rao would be in Jaipur to oversee the meeting.

BJP has also called back its MLAs from Gujarat. They had been urgently sent there by charter planes for safekeeping. The BJP had accused Congress of trying to attack its MLAs. Its state leadership had been eager to welcome Sachin Pilot to the BJP fold and had been counting their numbers; of 75; clubbed with Pilot’s flock to 22; to consider itself in a comfortable position to form a government.

As chances of forming a government are now not visible, the despondency in the saffron party is visible as it has immediately pulled purse strings and started cutting costs.

The meeting that was to be held in a five-star hotel, extending to a three day at the same hotel, has now been shifted to the party office. MLAs who had been sent to Gujarat by charter planes are being brought back in buses.