Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ajay Maken poses five questions to BJP; demands Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's resignation

Former Union Minister Ajay Maken has puts forth five questions to the BJP and sought their answers regarding the same. He has alleged that the ACB FIR unveils a conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government, and on Sunday demanded that the BJP sack Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Maken said that the manner in which the Haryana police prevented Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) from entering the hotel in Manesar where the rebel Rajasthan MLAs are put up, proves that the BJP has planned the entire conspiracy. They are trying to save the MLAs so that there is no investigation, he alleged. The SOG team had been on their way to collect a voice sample from MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh.

Maken went on to say, “The MLAs are now put up in different hotels of Delhi under the security of Delhi Police, which is under the direct jurisdiction of Home Minister Amit Shah. There is also news that they could be taken to BJP-ruled Karnataka.”

The former Union Minister has put forth five questions for the BJP:

1. When Union Minister Gajendra Singh has said that it is not his voice on the audio clips, why is he not providing his voice samples. When a case has been registered, why is the BJP not removing him from his post?

2. Why is Haryana and Delhi Police preventing the collection of voice samples of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh? What is the danger?

3. Is the central BJP threatening a CBI probe because there could be more people, with important posts, involved in this conspiracy?

4. Should the country not know where the black money has come from? Who is providing it? How is it being transferred through havala?

5. If there is no involvement of BJP, why are Haryana government, Delhi Police, Haryana Police, Income Tax and ED working to provide a security cover to the party?

In the meantime, BJP State President Satish Poonia has questioned how long the MLAs would be kept locked up in a hotel. Poonia said that BSP supremo Mayawati’s demand of President's rule is justified.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 scare ensued at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur where the faction supporting Chief Minister Gehlot is staying. One of the MLAs was tested for the novel coronavirus as he had had a fever for the last two days.

The MLAs have managed to keep themselves busy with a slew of activities, including watching the Amir Khan starrer Lagaan and playing Antakshari. Videos of them singing 'hum honge kamyab ek din' have since gone viral on social media platforms.

An SOG team is currently camped out in Delhi to look for Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh and collect their voice samples. The team has searched several hotels in Delhi, where the MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp have reportedly been put up after being shifted from Manesar.