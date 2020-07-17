Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group in hot pursuit of MLA

A team of the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group, which is probing the alleged conspiracy to oust CM Ashok Gehlot's government, came knocking at the doors of two resorts in Haryana, about 5 km apart, on Friday evening.

Cooped up at the two resorts are the 18 Congress MLAs belonging to the Pilot faction. The SOG had come looking for the man of the moment -- MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma – whose voice is allegedly heard in an audio tape negotiating with a BJP leader.

The SOG team was made to wait for an hour and a half outside one of the resorts before being allowed to enter. A Haryana police contingent also showed and a showdown seemed inevitable. They were permitted to enter only after Haryana Police discussed the matter with their counterparts in Rajasthan. However, the SOG team drew a blank and could not find MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on the premises.

The Congress has questioned Pilot’s motives in choosing hotels in Haryana, which is controlled by the BJP, for lodging his loyalists.