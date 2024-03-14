Rajasthan: Police Intensifies Probe Into Question Paper Leak Cases With Alleged Political Links

Representational Image | Pixabay

Culprits with political connections in question paper leak cases of Rajasthan are on the radar of Rajasthan police. The Special Operation Group (SOG) investigating these cases has started probe of the cases that have alleged political involvement.

Investigation ongoing

"The investigation is going in the right direction and impartially considering all the aspects. No concession of any kind will be given to anyone. If anyone has political connections, he will also go behind bars," said SOG ADG VK Singh after a meeting with CM Bhajan Lal Sharma in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The meeting was held to appraise the CM about the action taken by the SOG in question paper leak cases reported in Rajasthan during the previous Congress government. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met all the officials of the SOG team involved in the investigation and encouraged them.

"CM has assured us of all possible help"

ADG Singh said that the intention of the government is clear and it is serious about messing with the youth. "CM has assured us of all possible help and we have appraised him about our action," said Singh adding that there will be more revelations in future. In the coming time, one will realize how professional the police action is and how much hard work is being done.

As per the sources, the SOG has been specifically asked to re-look at the investigation of those cases that were allegedly put aside by the previous government due to political involvement.

Notably, the question paper leak was a major issue in the assembly polls in Rajasthan and before the Lok Sabha elections, the Bhajan Lal government of the state has tried to convey a strong message by taking major action in these cases.

So far, SOG has arrested more than a dozen accused in the Sub Inspector recruitment case. Along with this, the investigating agency is also interrogating the Rajasthan Public Service Commission members regarding other paper leak cases.