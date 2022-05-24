Rajasthan: No more interview process in most of state govt recruitment

Jaipur: As a major relief to thousands of youth appearing for government recruitments, the Rajasthan government has decided to abolish the interview process for most of the posts.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to abolish the interview process completely by amending 44 service rules of the state.



Candidates will no longer be interviewed in the recruitments to be made by the Commission/Board/Appointing Authority for the posts falling under the said service rules.



As per the proposal, the interview process will continue in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999 and 4 other specific service rules which require communication skills due to the nature of work. The weightage of the interview will be a maximum of 10 of the total marks in these recruitments.



The decision is important for thousands of unemployed youth who clear the written exam but fail in an interview for various reasons. "The amendment in the rules will bring transparency in the recruitment and clear the doubts of the candidates regarding the interview," said the release of by the state government.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:12 PM IST