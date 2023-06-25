Rajasthan News: Folk Artists To Get 100 Days Art Performance Opportunity

Jaipur: Following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has introduced a 100-day guaranteed employment scheme for folk artists in the state.

Named "Mukhyamantri Lok Kalakar Protsahan Yojana-2023," this initiative falls under the Art, Literature, and Culture department, offering local folk artists the opportunity to perform in their respective areas for a period of 100 days.

Benefits of program

Minister of Art and Culture, Dr. BD Kalla, stated, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is dedicated to promoting folk art and supporting artists, and this scheme is his visionary project. Through this program, folk artists will receive employment by showcasing their art for 100 days per family each year." He further mentioned that the artists will have opportunities to perform at state events, festivals, fairs, ceremonies, schools, colleges, and more.

Although the remuneration for the artists has not been disclosed, the registration form for the scheme mentions that the artists will also be utilised for disseminating information about government schemes.

Folk artists required to undergo a registration process

Since there is no reliable data on the number of folk artists in the state, the department has established a registration process. Artists will need to apply for registration with the department, and their status as folk artists will be certified by the local Sarpanch, Patwari, and village development officer. Additionally, the artists are required to submit a two-minute performance video along with their application.

Incentive Cards and Online Web Portal for Folk Artists

According to Kalla, folk artists will be provided with folk artist incentive cards as part of the scheme. These cards will serve as the primary identification document for artists, granting them opportunities for art exposure. He also mentioned that Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi, Jodhpur, has been designated as the nodal agency responsible for implementing the scheme. Furthermore, an online web portal will soon be launched to facilitate the registration of folk artists. Artists from all over the state can register themselves on the web portal using their Jan Aadhaar card.

Kalla stated, "'The scheme will not only help folk artists support their families but also increase their opportunities for work."

However, artists remain skeptical about the scheme due to the limited time remaining before the assembly elections. Iswar Dutt Mathur, a senior theater artist closely associated with folk artists, dismissed it as a mere gimmick, asserting that art and culture are not even on the government's priority list. He pointed out that artists often have to wait for 4-6 months to receive payment from government departments. Mathur further criticized the scheme as demeaning to artists, emphasizing that they are not "daily wage workers."