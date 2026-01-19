 Rajasthan News: Centre Notifies Eco-Sensitive Zone Around Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary
The Central Government has notified an Eco-Sensitive Zone extending 0–1 km around the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan. The move restricts mining and industrial activities in 94 villages across Udaipur, Pali, and Rajsamand districts to protect the fragile Aravalli ecosystem. Eco-friendly tourism and small-scale industries will be allowed under regulated development norms.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary | @ChidiKamedi {X}

Jaipur: To safeguard the fragile Aravalli ecosystem, the Central Government has notified an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, extending 0 to 1 km from its boundary, covering parts of Udaipur, Pali, and Rajsamand districts of Rajasthan.

With this notification, the mining and industrial activities will be restricted in 94 villages adjoining the Sanctuary boundary.

The primary objective of declaring the Eco-Sensitive Zone, said the government, is to ensure the protection and conservation of the Sanctuary’s biodiversity, flora, forests, and wildlife. Under the new provisions, strict restrictions will be imposed on mining activities, large industrial units, brick kilns, and the construction of new hotels and resorts in the area adjoining the Sanctuary boundary; however, eco-friendly tourism and small-scale, eco-friendly industries will continue in the notified area. The notification will help to plan integrated land use, classifying areas for agriculture, tourism, and residential use to ensure controlled growth.

The draft of the notification was published in the year 2020 for public suggestions and objections. An expert committee reviewed public feedback, and based on the report of the committee, the central government issued the final gazette notification.

Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary surrounds the historic Kumbhalgarh fort and covers an area of 610.528 sq. km. The wildlife sanctuary consists of a 224.890 sq km. core area and a 385.638 sq. km buffer area. It covers four hill and mountain ranges of the Aravalli.

Known for its diverse dry forests, leopards, sloth bears, and numerous bird species like the grey junglefowl, the sanctuary offers stunning views of the fort and rich biodiversity.

