 Rajasthan News: BJP Minority Front Chief Jamal Siddiqui Slams Ajmer Dargah Temple Claims, Says Move Aims To Tarnish PM Modi’s Image
BJP Minority Front chief Jamal Siddiqui condemned petitions claiming a Shiva temple at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, alleging attempts to tarnish PM Modi’s global image. Speaking in Jaipur, he backed the Disturbed Areas Act and criticised efforts to target religious sites through courts.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 09:42 PM IST
BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui | IANS

Jaipur, Jan 24: BJP Minority Front National President Jamal Siddiqui has condemned the claims and petitions regarding the alleged presence of a Shiva temple at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Siddiqui said that with such actions, some people want to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image globally.

Allegations of political agenda

Speaking to the media at the BJP office in Jaipur on Saturday, Siddiqui said that some people who call themselves followers of Prime Minister Modi are promoting the agenda of Owaisi and the Congress party by engaging in such activities.

“Everyone knows that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is 800 years old, but some people are repeatedly filing petitions and targeting religious sites to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image,” said Siddiqui, adding that some people are hatching such conspiracies to defame PM Modi and India as Modi’s popularity is increasing and he is moving towards global leadership.

Court proceedings underway

Notably, the local court of Ajmer is hearing a petition filed by Vishnu Gupta, chief of Hindu Sena. The petition was filed in November 2024. The next hearing in the case is on February 21.

Recently, one more petition filed by Maharana Pratap Sena has been admitted on the same issue by the court. The hearing on this petition is also scheduled for February 21.

Support for Disturbed Areas Act

Siddiqui welcomed the Disturbed Areas Act being introduced by the Rajasthan government and said that such a law should be enacted for the development of Rajasthan and the protection of the poor.

Siddiqui said that the minority front of the party will conduct public awareness campaigns among those who are trying to create a ‘mini-Pakistan’ again.

