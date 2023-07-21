Rajasthan News: Assembly Passes Minimum Income Guarantee Bill

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | FPJ

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly passed the Minimum Income Guarantee bill with a voice vote on Friday. The bill guarantees social security pension and employment under the MGNERGA and Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee scheme. Rajasthan is the first state to enact such a law in the country.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot could not be present in the assembly due to injuries but in a video message on social media, he said, "The time has come that people across the country should get the social security guarantee. It is their right to get social security. Rajasthan is the first state to bring such an act and this will make history. It will help the people and boost their confidence."

The bill provides a 15 per cent increase every year in the minimum social security pension amount and a minimum of 125 days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme and the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The bill has the provision of a grievance redressal mechanism that will enable the applicants to lodge their grievances and also provides for social and performance audits.

