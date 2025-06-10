Rajasthan News: 8 Die & 3 Rescued After Drowning Incident In Banas River

Representation Image |

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, eight men aged between 25-30 have drowned in Banas river of Tonk district in Rajasthan, while three others were rescued and are stable.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at Kachcha Bandh, Purana Banas Pulia in Tonk.

SP Vikas Sangwan said that 11 youths had drowned in the river, 8 died and three were rescued by local people.

All were from Jaipur and had come for a picnic near the river to celebrate the birthday of one of them. Some of them had entered the river to take a bath but started drowning. To save them, the rest of the friends also entered the river and became victims of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Naushad , Qasim, Farhan, Rizwan, Nawab Khan, Ballu, Sajid and Naveed.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the deaths, stating that the news was extremely sad and painful.

“The news of the deaths due to drowning in the Banas river located in Tonk district is extremely sad and painful. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the district administration officials were instructed to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately,” the CM posted on X.