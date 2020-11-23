Rajasthan: Marriage video a must; night curfew in 8 cities

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has made videography of all marriages mandatory and announced that a fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed if the wedding guests exceed the sanctioned number of 100.

On Sunday, 3,260 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported in the state. The total number of cases in the state stands at 2.43 lakh, while the total fatalities are 2,163.

Meanwhile, the health minister of the state, Raghu Sharma, has tested corona positive.

The state government has imposed night curfew in eight of the worst affected districts – Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Kota, Alwar and Bhilwara.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot took a meeting to review the situation with the core group of ministers and officials and the eight district administrations on Sunday.

The CM directed that the fine for wedding guests exceeding 100 be increased from Rs10,000 to Rs25,000. The home department issued orders in this regard late on Sunday.

All markets, malls and commercial establishments will close at 7 pm and night curfew will be clamped from 8 pm to 6 am. The fine for not wearing masks has been hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 500.