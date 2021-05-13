Rajasthan: Man having illicit relationship with daughter-in-law kills his son

Jaipur: A man having an illicit relationship with his daughter-in-law killed his son in Aksnadra village of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The deceased’s wife was also an accomplice in the crime. The accused were arrested on Wednesday.

The murder was committed 15 days ago. Police got a complaint from the brother of the deceased Heera Lal. The complainant suspected it to be a murder committed by Heera Lal’s wife. Police investigated the case and exhumed the body. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased’s wife Parley had an affair with her father-in-law Mukesh and they both had conspired the murder. According to police, deceased Heera Lal was given lemon juice laced with sleeping pills and later electrocuted to death. The last rites were done in a haste the next morning, but the complainant took some pictures of the body and noticed some burn injuries on it on which he became suspicious and later informed the police.