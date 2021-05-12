COVID-19 in Rajasthan: Genome sequencing lab to start in Jaipur

The government of Rajasthan will start Genome sequencing laboratory in SMS Medical College of Jaipur.

The Health Minister of Rajasthan Dr. Raghu Sharma told that to know about the strain active in the state, we had sent the samples for Genome Sequencing and report revealed that it is the UK strain that is active here. He said that the facility of Genome sequencing is under the control of the Central government and it is difficult to get the report on time, so now we have decided to start the laboratory here in Jaipur. It will help us to get the report on time and act accordingly.