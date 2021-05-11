COVID-19 in Rajasthan: 85% of MLA local area development fund to be used for strengthening of medical infrastructure, vaccination

To arrange the financial resources for vaccination of the 18-45 age group and strengthening of medical infrastructure the Rajasthan government has decided to use 85 per cent of MLA local area development fund allotted to each legislator in this fiscal.

Chief Minister Ashok Gimlet had recently announced to increase the MLA LAD fund from Rs. 2.25 crore to 5 crores from this fiscal, but looking at the situation of the pandemic in Rajasthan, he has decided to use the maximum of the fund for Covid-19 management. The order regarding this said that Rs, 3 crores of each of MLA LAD fund will be used for free vaccination of 18-45 age group and from of Rs, 2 crores; Rs 1 crore will be used to strengthen the medical infrastructure, purchase of equipment, and setting up of Adarsh Community Health centres.

Besides this Rs. 25 lakh will be used to provide food packets and distribution of food items to the poor during the lock-down. Only Rs. 75 lakH will remain for other development works. There are 200 legislators in Rajasthan and the government will get 850 crores for the covid management through this.

Apart from this, the MLAs of both Congress and BJP has given their one month salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid.