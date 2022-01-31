Rajasthan: Man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl on pretext of making her YouTube star

Rajasthan: A man raped a minor, aged sixteen, on the pretext of making her a top YouTube star. The police has arrested the accused has been arrested and remanded in police custody.

The 16-year-old girl who has been making comedy videos on YouTube for 3-4 years, had come in contact with the accused, identified as Nizamuddin alias Raj Khan, a resident of Babra (Pali) Hall in Jodhpur a month ago, India Today reported quoting the police officials. He lured the minor to become a top YouTube star and earn good money. Following the same, he took the girl to Jodhpur to a flat on January 8 on the pretext of making a video and raped her, the report further added.

It was brought to notice of the police that when the victim was ready to confess the incident to her family, the accused assaulted and threatened her. The minor remained unspoken for a while, however she broke silence with her dear ones when she to come to Pali. After which the parents filed a complaint at the industrial police station area. The police arrested Nizamuddin from Jodhpur on January 28.

