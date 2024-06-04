 Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results Live 2024: BJP Leading In 13 Seats, Congress In 9 As Per Early Trends
Rajasthan has been a tough fight between BJP and Congress. Since last two General Elections

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Jaipur: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began on June 4, 2024 at 8 am. As per the early trends released by the Election Commission website, BJP is leading in 13 of the 25 Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections, while Congress is leading in 9 seats, making it a tough fights between the two big parties.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan - Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karoli-Dholpur, Dausa, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran. Voting was held in two phases in Rajasthan on 19 and 26 April. A total of 62.10 percent voting took place in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan, which is about 4.25 percent less than the 2019 general elections.    

Rajasthan has been a tough fight between BJP and Congress. Since last two General Elections, BJP has been celebrating a clean sweep in Rajasthan. Congress is aiming at opening account in the state for the first time after 10 years.

Key candidates in Rajasthan

1) Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) in Bikaner (Leading)
2) Rahul Kaswan (INC) in Churu (Leading)
3) Om Birla (BJP) in Kota (Leading)
4) Bhagirath Chaudhary (BJP) in Ajmer (Leading)
5) Manju Sharma (BJP) in Jaipur (Leading)
6) Vaibhav Gehlot (INC) in Jalore (Trailing)
7) Karan Singh Uchiyarda (INC) in Jodhpur (Trailing)
8) Lalit Yadav (INC) in Alwar (Trailing)
9) C. P. Joshi (INC) in Bhilwara (Trailing)

BJP candidates are leading in Bikaner, Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Jalore, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran seats. In Nagaur, Hanuman Beniwal has once again taken the lead. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader has surpassed BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha's position. Hanuman Beniwal is leading by 6352 votes as per Election Commission.

