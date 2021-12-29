Rajasthan logs 22 new cases of Omicron variant, tally reaches 68

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 22 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The total cases of Omicron variant in the state have reached 68, although 44 of them have recovered in the past few days.

In the meantime, the government is in the process to start a new genome sequencing lab in Jodhpur to accelerate the testing process as Rajasthan is doing genome sequencing of 100 percent samples.

According to the information released by the health department of Rajasthan, the state reported 22 new cases of Omicron on Wednesday. Four of them had returned from other countries, three are their contacts, two had returned from other states and two are their contacts, while there are other 11 who have tested positive with the new variant. All patients with Omicoen have been sent to Omicron dedicated wards.

Rajasthan has reported 68 Omicron cases till now, and 39 of them are from Jaipur. The capital city has also reported a higher number of Covid positive cases from the past few days, in the last three days, the total number of Covid positive cases stood at 164.

The state government is all set to start a new genome sequencing lab in Jodhpur which will be the second of its kind. The lab in Jodhpur will be established at SN Medical College and will start testing in January first week.

Notably, the state is doing genome sequencing of all samples and getting test reports in 3-4 days. The second lab will accelerate the testing of samples.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 03:46 PM IST