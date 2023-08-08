Rajasthan: Liquor Trader Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Sanchore; Chilling Footage Surfaces |

Rajasthan: A chilling incident took place in the town of Sanchore, where a liquor trader was brutally assasinated in broad daylight on Monday. The assailants performed a lethal attack by blocking the path of the businessman's car, opening fire in a shocking display of violence. Despite the valiant efforts of his partner, who swiftly maneuvered the car to transport him to the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

CCTV Footage Unveils the Horrifying Incident

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, providing a haunting visual of the assailants coming ou of a white Fortuner car and firing at the targeted vehicle. The assailants planned a calculated approach, first immobilising the Scorpio before opening fire. The bullets shattered the car's front glass and struck the victim's head, fatally wounding him.

Trigger Warning: Graphic Content. Please watch with discretion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details of the Attack

Niranjan Pratap Singh, in-charge of the Sanchore police station, informed local media that Laxman Devasi (45), a resident liquor trader of Nagoldi, was en route to Makhupura on National Highway 68 in a black Scorpio accompanied by his nephew, Ramesh.

The assailants struck at approximately 5:30 pm on Monday, using a white Fortuner car to block and ambush the victim's vehicle near the Badsam intersection. The assailant seated in the front of the Fortuner unleashed a barrage of gunfire, while another individual exited the car and joined the attack with additional shots.

Following the attack, Ramesh bravely reversed the car and transported the injured Laxman to a private hospital. Tragically, medical assistance could not save his life, as doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Search Operation & Investigation Underway

As news of the assassination spread, top police officials swiftly arrived at the scene. In a bid to nab the culprits, local police initiated roadblocks in Sanchore and Jalore, with an extensive search operation underway. The assailants managed to flee the scene, reportedly heading towards the Bharat Mala Expressway via the Badsam bypass.

Mangi Lal Rathore, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Sanchore, disclosed that the damaged vehicle was secured at the police station, while the victim's body was taken to the government hospital. The assailants' escape route has been tracked and efforts to apprehend them involve blockades spanning neighbouring districts.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)