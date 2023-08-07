UP Lawyer Shot Dead By Unidentified Men In Sultanpur, Brother Sustains Bullet Injury; Probe On 

Twitter

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, unidentified men shot dead a lawyer at a tea stall over alleged property dispute. As per reports, the lawyer and his brother were on a bike when the attack occurred.

The lawyer, identified as Mohammad Azad, died on the spot, while his brother Mohammad Munavar sustained a leg injury from the gunshot. As per reports, both the brothers fell from the bike after the impact.

Accused fled the scene

Soon after firing shots, the attackers fled from the scene. The police, with assistance from locals, took the brothers to the nearby Government Medical College. However, Azad was declared brought dead by the doctors.

"Mohammad Munavar alleged that a person named Shiraj, who is also a history sheeter, is behind the attack. What we have gathered so far is that the killing is linked some property dispute between the accused and the brothers. We have formed teams which are currently investigating the matter. Efforts are on to nab the accused. Police will take appropriate action," said Sultanpur police.

