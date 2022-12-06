e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: Minor student kidnapped on way home from school in Sultanpur, accused arrested

UP: Minor student kidnapped on way home from school in Sultanpur, accused arrested

The student was returning home from school on Monday when the accused forcibly took her to an unknown place, Verma said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Follow us on

Sultanpur: A minor student was allegedly kidnapped by a motorcycle-borne man on Monday while she was returning from her school in this district, police said.

Police rescued the 13-year-old student and arrested the 27-year-old man within an hour, they said. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections based on the complaint of her family members, Motigarpur police station in-charge Rajkumar Verma said.

Read Also
Karnataka: B.Com student kidnaps 14-year-old to pay college fees
article-image

The student was returning home from school on Monday when the accused forcibly took her to an unknown place, Verma said.

On the complaint of the family, police laid siege to the area and arrested the accused within an hour, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Germany: Student killed, another injured in Illerkirchberg knife attack

Germany: Student killed, another injured in Illerkirchberg knife attack

WBSSC scam: 21k candidates recruited illegally in different teaching posts, CBI tells Calcutta HC

WBSSC scam: 21k candidates recruited illegally in different teaching posts, CBI tells Calcutta HC

Pune teacher booked for beating up 6-year-old student over 'bad' handwriting

Pune teacher booked for beating up 6-year-old student over 'bad' handwriting

UP: Minor student kidnapped on way home from school in Sultanpur, accused arrested

UP: Minor student kidnapped on way home from school in Sultanpur, accused arrested

India's FMGE candidates not happy about NMC's new rules

India's FMGE candidates not happy about NMC's new rules