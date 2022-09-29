Rajasthan: Italian couple makes their honeymoon memorable with a Hindu wedding | FPJ/Manish Godha

The golden city of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer enjoyed a unique wedding on Wednesday evening where a couple from Italy got married again with Hindu rituals and the arrangements for this wedding were made by a Muslim who played the role of Dharam Bhai, the father of the bride.

It was the wedding of Italy's Matia Esposito and Ellene Sophia Madeleine Bomgren, who was given the Indian name, Kavisha, by her Dharam Bhai Ashraf Ali.

Kavisha, the bride, is a regular visitor to India and loves the Indian customs and rituals. He knows Hindi also, while his husband Matia is a singer.

The couple had come to Jaisalmer for their honeymoon, and to make this memorable, the couple planned this wedding.

Kavisha said that Ashraf had known her for a long time as she travels to India a lot. ‘I have been coming to India for so many years, but my husband came here for the first time. I always love the Indian customs, especially the Indian weddings, as they are very colourful, "said Kavisha. She said, "When we reached Jaiselmer, Ashraf Bhai gave us the idea of this wedding with Hindu rituals to make our honeymoon memorable and arranged everything."

The wedding took place in full colour and celebration. A wedding card was printed to invite people, and everything, right from the Shadi Ka Joda for the bride and Indian Safa for the groom, to a Pandit, was arranged for the wedding.

A wedding procession was arranged with the people of the city. Matia said that he loves animals, so he will not ride the mare and will go to the wedding place on foot.

The wedding pavilion was set up in a hotel where the bride and groom played 7 rounds of golf and vowed to be together forever. Ashraf performed at Kanydan as the brother of the bride.

Before this, a sangeet ceremony was organised on Tuesday evening, where the folk artists of Jaisalmer performed and enthralled the audience with Rajasthani songs. Along with special Rajasthani food, sweets were also served to the guests.

Ashraf said that he is happy that he was able to fulfill his duty. Kavisha called it the most beautiful moment of her life and said that she is very lucky and will remember it forever.