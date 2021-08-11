Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram among states with best quality of life for elderly: Report

Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Mizoram are among the top states and union territories in terms of quality of life of their elderly population, as per a report.

The report titled 'Quality of Life for Elderly Index', prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness, categorises states as 'aged' -- with an elderly population of more than 5 million -- and 'relatively aged' (elderly population of less than 5 million).

Rajasthan topped the aged states category, followed by Maharashtra and Bihar.

Himachal Pradesh led the relatively aged list, while Uttarakhand and Haryana were ranked second and third, respectively.

Chandigarh and Mizoram were the top scorers in union territory and north-east states categories.

On the other hand, Telangana and Gujarat scored the least in the aged and relatively aged states categories. Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh were placed at the bottom in union territory and north-east states segments.

Releasing the report, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman Bibek Debroy said, "India is often portrayed as a young society, with a consequent demographic dividend. But, as with every country that goes through a fast process of demographic transition, India also has greying cum ageing problem." The index framework includes four pillars -- financial well-being,social well-being, health system and income security.

It also includes eight sub-pillars -- economic empowerment, educational attainment and employment, social status, physical security, basic health, psychological well being, social security and enabling environment.

"Without a proper diagnostic tool to understand the implications of its ageing population, planning for the elderly can become a challenge for policymakers," Institute for Competitiveness Chairman Amit Kapoor said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 07:30 PM IST