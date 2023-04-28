Rajasthan: High Court accepts state govt's revised petition against Union Minister Shekhawat in Sanjivani scam case

Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | Photo: File Image

In the ongoing Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society scam case, the Rajasthan High Court has accepted the revised application filed by the State Government through the Special Operational Group (SOG) to name Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as an accused.

Court had given protection from arrest to Shekhawat

During the hearing on April 13, the high court had given protection from arrest to Shekhawat as the state government had stated that he was not an accused in the investigation so far. However, the state government filed clarification applications soon after that, claiming that Shekhawat is indeed an accused in the case.

The court clarified that the earlier statement made by the counsel for the respondents shall not prejudice the rights of the state government to raise all just and legal objections with regard to maintainability of the present petition.

Counsels said they did not get assistance of IO

During the recent hearing on Friday, counsels Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Siddharth Luthra submitted that they did not get the assistance of the investigation officer who was physically present before the court on April 13. Singhvi said that the petitioner is, in fact, an accused in the FIR registered at Special Police Station SOG, Jaipur, based on the investigation done so far by the investigating agency. The court ordered to dispose of the applications and listed the matter along with the connected matters on May 30, with the interim order continuing until the next date.

The Sanjivani Credit Society case pertains to the alleged duping of thousands of investors of Rs900 crore. CM Ashok Gehlot had alleged that Shekhawat and his family members were involved in the case, and there is evidence of their transactions.