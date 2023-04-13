Sanjivani Credit Co-operative scam: HC stays arrest of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | Photo: File Image

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, surrounded by allegations related to the Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society scam, has got relief from the High Court. The High Court, while hearing Shekhavat's plea on Thursday, stayed his arrest in the case. The High Court has ordered an interim stay on arrests by police special operation group (SOG) and FIRs registered anywhere in Rajasthan.

in the Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society scam case, the SOG had started registering FIRs in Jalore and Barmer districts including Jodhpur. Following these FIRs, Union Minister Gajendra Singh filed a petition in the Jodhpur High Court on March 24 demanding a CBI probe into the matter and a stay on the arrest.

Earlier, two judges of the Rajasthan High Court had refused to hear the case but, in the hearing held on Thursday, Justice Kuldeep Mathur, while giving relief, stayed the arrest and asked for a re-hearing after 3 weeks.

Gehlot attacks Shekhawat

In the meantime CM Ashok Gehlot once again targeted Shekhawat. Talking to the media in Jaipur he taunted and said, "till yesterday Shekhawat was saying that I am not involved in this matter, then why did he reach the High Court and have filed an appeal to stop the arrest.?

"Two lakh families have suffered. he should be ashamed that despite being a Union Minister, he is not accepting his mistake," said Gehlot adding that "Shekhawat has no right to remain a Union minister. The PM should sack him."

Notably, Gehlot and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are at loggerheads over the issue of the Sanjivani Co-operative Society. Gehlot had named Shekhawat and his family as accused of this scam. After this, Shekhahad filed a defamation case against Gehlot in the Delhi court in the first week of March.

After the defamation case against the Chief Minister, SOG became active in Rajasthan and started registering cases against the operators of the society. Since March 22, more than 200 cases have been registered in Jodhpur, Barmer, and Jalore.