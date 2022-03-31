Rajasthan: Gujjar leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla passes away in Jaipur

Jaipur: The leader of the Gujjar reservation movement Col. Kirori Singh Bainsla, has passed away on Thursday early morning. He was 85 and was ill for a long time. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Bainsla’s death was confirmed by his son Vijay Bainsla.



Col. Banisla was known to be the man behind the massive agitation for the classification of the Gujjar community as Scheduled Tribes. He devoted more than a decade to this and the Rajasthan government had to make a special category of Most Backward Class, where the Gurjars with 4 other communities have been given 5 per cent reservation, though the matter is sub-judicious and the community is now demanding that Supreme Court should review the 50 per cent cap on reservation and ceiling should be removed.



Col. Banisla started his movement in 2007 when BJP was in power in the state and that movement made headlines all over as it lasts for many days 70 people died during the movement in police firing. Bainsla’s protests are known for rail and road blockades.



The Gujjars of Rajasthan used to get united at the behest of Kirori Bainsla and in the last 15 years many times the Gurjar reservation movement has put the governments in trouble.



Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla was born in Mundia village of Karauli district of Rajasthan. Kirori Singh started his career as a teacher, but later joined the army and served the force for three decades. He was part of the wars against China and Pakistan in 1962, 1965 and 1971.



After retirement from the army, Kirori Singh returned to Rajasthan and started raising the issue of the rights of the Gurjar community.

