Rajasthan govt imposes strict lockdown from May 10-24; marriage functions barred for entire month

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 under which marriage functions, intrastate movement have also been disallowed.

Marriage functions will be allowed only after May 31. The amount given for the booking of marriage gardens, band etc. will be either returned or adjusted later.

However, marriages will be permitted only in courts or at home in the presence of maximum of 11 people, according to a state cabinet decision.

The decision to impose a "strict lockdown" was taken at a cabinet meeting Thursday night. All MGNREGA works and intrastate movement will be restricted during the period.

Many restrictions were already in force in the state under 'Red Alert Public Discipline Fortnight' which have been made stringent on the basis of the suggestions given by a group of five ministers during a meeting of the council of ministers.