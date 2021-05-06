Rajasthan: Asaram Bapu tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Jaipur: Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail, tested Covid positive and was shifted to MG hospital Wednesday late night.

Asaram released a video from the ICU of the hospital and said that he is strong enough to fight this disease but he cannot see the plight of his followers. He said that he will soon come out of jail and refrained from commenting further for the sake of his followers.

After getting to know about Asaram’s illness and shifting in hospital, his followers gathered around the hospital campus in order to know about his health. This created a lot of hassle for the police officials who were trying to avoid any public gathering around the hospital.