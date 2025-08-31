UP Tragedy: Four Killed, Several Injured In Firecracker Factory Blast In Lucknow (Video)

Four people, including the factory owner and his wife, were killed Sunday morning in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Behta village under Gudamba police station limits, according to locals at the site. The district administration has so far confirmed two deaths, and rescue work is still underway.

The explosion flattened the building where firecrackers were being made and brought down two to three nearby houses. The sound was heard up to two kilometers away. Around 10 people were injured. Local residents rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals before police arrived. Two critically injured victims with burns over 70 percent are being treated at KGMU’s trauma center, doctors said.

The blast shook the entire neighborhood, forcing residents to rush out of their homes. Locals were the first to begin rescue efforts, pulling out people trapped inside the debris. Additional fire tenders from Barabanki joined Lucknow teams to clear debris and secure the area.

District Magistrate Vishak G and senior police officers reached the spot and reviewed rescue operations. “The exact cause of the explosion is being investigated. Strict action will be taken if there is any violation of safety norms,” said District Magistrate Vishak G.

Forensic experts collected samples from the site. “So far, only materials used in firecracker making have been recovered. Prima facie, the blast appears to have occurred during the manufacturing process,” said Ajay Kumar Rai of the forensic team.

Residents described the impact. “The house where the crackers were being made collapsed and adjoining homes also came down. Even my floor sank. At least four to five people must have died,” said Nasrul, a local resident.

The incident took place about 20 km from the district headquarters. Police said the search through the rubble will continue and the toll could change after full clearance. The administration reiterated that the official death count stands at two as of now.