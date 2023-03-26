Rajasthan: Government to give ₹10 lakh for intercaste marriage, ₹5 lakh for marrying someone with 80% disability

Representative Image

In a bid to promote intercaste marriages between upper caste and scheduled castes, the Rajasthan government has doubled the amount given for these intercaste marriages. Such couples will now get ₹10 lakh from the government.

Amount doubled under Dr. Savita Ben Ambedkar Intercaste marriage scheme

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has recently approved the proposal to double the amount under the scheme named Dr.Savita Ben Ambedkar Intercast Marriage Promotion Scheme. As per the proposal, the couple will get ₹5 lakh in cash and the rest of the amount will be given as a term deposit of 8 years.

The scheme had the provision to give ₹5 lakh to each of such intercaste couples and A total of 1891 couples have been given this amount in the last five years. The upper age limit of the couple in the scheme is 35 years.

In addition to this, the state government has also increased the amount up to 10 times for the marriage with a disabled person with 80 percent deformity. Such a couple will now get ₹5 lakh instead of ₹50,000. A total of 208 couples benefited from this scheme in the year 2022.