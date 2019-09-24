Rajasthan: Girl raped, filmed, blackmailed; case filed

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police have filed a case against one Asif alias Suresh for raping a minor in a hotel after getting her drugged, making a video of the act and blackmailing her by threatening to make the video public.

Virendra Sharma, SHO, Udhyog Nagar, Sikar, said on Tuesday, a first-year student lodged a complaint that she was raped by Suresh alias Asif. The accused had dragged her to his car, drugged her and took her to a hotel when she became unconscious. There, according to her, she was raped by him and his friends many times.

After some time, he started blackmailing her by showing the video of the crime, she mentioned in her complaint.