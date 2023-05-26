 Rajasthan: Gehlot calls compensation for leaked paper as 'intellectual bankruptcy'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Gehlot calls compensation for leaked paper as 'intellectual bankruptcy'

Rajasthan: Gehlot calls compensation for leaked paper as 'intellectual bankruptcy'

Dissident leader Sachin Pilot gives ultimatum of 15 days, warns of state-level agitation of demands are not met.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Dismissing the demand of Rajasthan Congress dissident leader Sachin Pilot to give compensation to affected candidates of question paper leaks, CM Ashok Gehlot has called it 'intellectual bankruptcy.'

Making a veiled attack on Pilot, Gehlot said, "Such a demand is made that the papers got leaked, so they (candidates) should get compensation. What would you call this? Would this not be called intellectual bankruptcy?"

Read Also
Rajasthan: Ahead of Assembly elections, CM Ashok Gehlot hints at increasing SC-ST & OBC quota
article-image

Inaugurating a state-of-the-art bus terminal at the Jaipur central bus stand, Sindhi camp on Thursday Gehlot said, "We have made the law. We sent 200 people to jail. The opposition does not have any issue so they are raising such demands. 26 lakh candidates appear in the exam and you are demanding to give them compensation. Can the government do so?"

The compensation

Gehlot's reaction came 10 days after Sachin Pilot gave an ultimatum of 15 days demanding compensation for the candidates affected by the paper leak. This was among the three demands made by Pilot during his five-day-long Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur. The other two demands were the reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and a high-level probe of alleged corruption cases of the previous BJP government. 

Sources in the party said that CM Gehlot's statement indicates that he will not accept the demands made by Pilot who warned of a state-level protest if the demands are not met in 15 days. 

Notably, Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were to attend a meeting called by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday which was cancelled late Thursday night. 

Read Also
Ashok Gehlot refutes Sachin Pilot's charges: 'Not spoken with Vasundhara Raje'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Gehlot calls compensation for leaked paper as 'intellectual bankruptcy'

Rajasthan: Gehlot calls compensation for leaked paper as 'intellectual bankruptcy'

Watch: PM Modi shares 1st look of new Parliament building

Watch: PM Modi shares 1st look of new Parliament building

Delhi vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet KCR to seek his support on services matter

Delhi vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet KCR to seek his support on services matter

UP: BJP, AIMIM councillors exchange blows amid uproar over 'Vande Mataram' (WATCH)

UP: BJP, AIMIM councillors exchange blows amid uproar over 'Vande Mataram' (WATCH)

24 years on Kargil war veteran recalls Tololing and Tiger Hill’s capture

24 years on Kargil war veteran recalls Tololing and Tiger Hill’s capture