Rajasthan: Former CM Ashok Gehlot Calls For Nationwide Adoption Of Mandatory FIR Model

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Former CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has demanded nationwide implementation of the model of mandatory FIR started during his tenure rule in the state. Gehlot admitted that this model has resulted in political loss for his government, but he suggested the state government to continue with this.

Gehlot's statement came in light of the Supreme Court's observation regarding Police negligence in registering the FIR in the incidents of Kolkata and Maharashtra.

“Seeing the examples of police negligence, our government in Rajasthan had made it mandatory to register FIR. If the FIR is not registered in the police station, the SP office was made responsible to register the FIR along with disciplinary action against the concerned police officer,” said Gehlot in a social media post adding that this model had resulted in ensured hearing of victims.

Admitting the political loss of this model, Gehlot said "the media and opposition parties publicized the increase in the number of FIRs registered during our government, which caused political loss to us, but I am still satisfied that this policy ensured justice to all the victims.”

Gehlot said that he wrote to the Central Government and put the demand to implement the mandatory registration of FIR across the nation in various meetings also, but It is unfortunate that the Government of India did not accept our demand and even today such a situation is heard from different states.

“While implementing the Indian Judicial Code, the Government of India had claimed that now there will be no delay in FIR, but the truth is in front of everyone in the form of such incidents,” said Gehlot.

Urging the central government to implement this model Gehlot said, "I would appeal to the Prime Minister and the Home Ministry that the Rajasthan model of mandatory registration of FIR should be implemented across the country. The BJP government of Rajasthan should also ensure that the policy implemented during our government should continue.