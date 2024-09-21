Rajasthan: Food Safety Department To Launch Special Drive For Prasad Quality Check In Temples After Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Rajasthan's Food Safety Department to inspect Prasad quality in temples following laddu controversy | IANS (Representational Image)

Jaipur: After the alleged controversy over animal fat and fish oil being found in the laddus of Tirupati temple, the Food Safety Department in Rajasthan will launch a special drive for checking Prasad in temples of the state. From 23rd to 26th September, samples of Prasad and Bhog will be taken from the temples.

“This checking will be carried out under the campaign 'Shudh Aahar, Milavat Par Vaar' being run in Rajasthan All the big temples, where Prasad is made as Bhog daily will be covered under the campaign and the quality of various food items will be ensured,” said Pankaj Ojha, the Additional Commissioner of Food Safety Department of the state.

There are 54 temples in the state who have applied for the Bhog certificate being issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Eat Right Initiative. The verification of these temples will also be done under the special drive.

The Bhog certificates are given to vendors selling Prasad and food items at religious places. This certificate is given to temples and religious places as well that follow food safety standards and hygiene sanitization.

Although, the certificate is not mandatory, the purpose of this initiative is to increase self-compliance at religious places. The certificates received under this scheme remain valid for two years from the date of issue. In case of any violation, the concerned department of the state can take action and the certificate can also be canceled. So far, 14 temples in the state have the Bhog certificate.