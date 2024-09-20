Rajasthan: 4 BSF Jawans Injured In Mortar Explosion During Training At Pokhran Field Firing Range

Four Jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured due to a mortar bomb explosion during a training exercise at Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Friday afternoon. The injured Jawans are under treatment in a Jodhpur hospital.
According to sources, the injured Jawans are trainees of the BSF, and the incident took place during a regular training session. A mortar bomb exploded while a fire from the mortar gun. After the first aid, the Jawans were rushed to the Pokhran hospital and then were referred to Jodhpur.
The BSF soldiers injured in the accident have been identified as Uday, Suvimal, Abhishek and Rahul. All are told to be out of danger. BSF officials are investigating the incident
