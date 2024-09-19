Bizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company

A junior employee who claimed to have worked in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project was reportedly fired by the company after he said that the caving in incident that took place on the stretch of Rajasthan's Dausa district was due to "nibbling of rats".

The employee said he held the designation of Maintenance Manager and was staff member (junior) in KCC Buildcon. The firm also wrote a letter to the National Highway Authority Of India (NHAI).

The firm also gave its reason for deciding to fire the employee. The firm said in the letter that the junior employee had no understanding and was not qualified on technical grounds to make the weird claims.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this month, there were reports that a huge pothole or rather a crater was formed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa in Rajasthan. The incident had reportedly forced three out of four lanes to be shutdown for repair work.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Experts claimed that the incident happened due to soil movement which is in settling down phase during monsoons. This is a completely new greenfield expressway and hence the soil looks to be settling down.