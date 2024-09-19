 Bizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company

Bizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company

Earlier this month, there were reports that a huge pothole or rather a crater was formed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa in Rajasthan. The incident had reportedly forced three out of four lanes to be shutdown for repair work. Pictures and videos of the hole or crater on the Expressway had gone viral too.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 06:17 PM IST
article-image

A junior employee who claimed to have worked in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project was reportedly fired by the company after he said that the caving in incident that took place on the stretch of Rajasthan's Dausa district was due to "nibbling of rats".

The employee said he held the designation of Maintenance Manager and was staff member (junior) in KCC Buildcon. The firm also wrote a letter to the National Highway Authority Of India (NHAI).

The firm also gave its reason for deciding to fire the employee. The firm said in the letter that the junior employee had no understanding and was not qualified on technical grounds to make the weird claims.

Earlier this month, there were reports that a huge pothole or rather a crater was formed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa in Rajasthan. The incident had reportedly forced three out of four lanes to be shutdown for repair work.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical
VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical
Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters During Peak Hours
Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters During Peak Hours
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test
‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test

Experts claimed that the incident happened due to soil movement which is in settling down phase during monsoons. This is a completely new greenfield expressway and hence the soil looks to be settling down.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students...

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students...

Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP...

Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 19, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 19, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Bizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company

Bizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company

VIDEO: MEA Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannun's US Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt Against India As...

VIDEO: MEA Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannun's US Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt Against India As...