Updated on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

Rajasthan: Five people, including four 4 Gujarat Police personnel, killed in an accident in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday informed that five people including four policemen died when a vehicle of Gujarat Police carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in the Bhabroo area of Jaipur.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also extended condolences. Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot said: "It is sad to know about the death of five people including four policemen when a Gujarat Police vehicle carrying the accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in Bhabru area of Jaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength and may the soul of the departed rest in peace."

